© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff Residents Brace for Fire-Related Flooding

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published July 25, 2019 at 2:28 PM MST
DSCN7048.JPG
Melissa Sevigny
/

Monsoon moisture is aiding efforts to suppress the Museum Fire burning one mile north of Flagstaff. But city officials warn residents in nearby neighborhoods to prepare for flash floods. More than one hundred thousand sandbags have been distributed to affected areas. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports.

Community members pored over updated flood maps at a meeting at Coconino High School last night. Models from City of Flagstaff engineers show the Museum Fire scar may cause flooding in the neighborhoods of Mount Elden Estates, Lockett Ranches, Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside.

Cesaryo Peña, longtime Sunnyside resident, says "I’ve been sandbagging but according to what I saw in there, the map, I don’t have enough sandbags now. So if it does come, we’re going to get it."

City officials urged residents in the affected areas to purchase flood insurance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA. It must be bought within 60 days of the fire’s containment date, which is not yet declared.

Liz Archuleta, Coconino County supervisor, says, "I’m hoping that everybody will heed our advice to get flood insurance… And then just to be the community that we are, which is neighborhoods helping neighborhoods. If you know somebody who can’t put sandbags up, volunteer to help them."

Residents are asked to call 911 to report flash floods, and to sign up for emergency alerts from Coconino County.

Community members can pick up prefilled sandbags at Coconino High School or go to the self-fill stations at Joe Montalvo Little League Field and Aztec Street near Frances Short Pond.

Flood insurance info: https://www.floodsmart.gov/

National Weather Service’s Museum Fire page: https://www.weather.gov/fgz/MuseumFireFloodRisk

Coconino County emergency alerts: https://coconino.az.gov/ready

NWSimage_0.JPG
Credit National Weather Service
/

news_donate_14.png

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffwildfirefloodsCoconino CountyLocal NewsCoconino National Forestflash floodFire Season 2019Museum Fire
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content