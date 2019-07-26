Fire Officials to Host Another Community Meeting on Museum Fire

Fire officials say they are beginning to gain an advantage over the Museum Fire north of Flagstaff—thanks to this week's cooler weather and spotty rain showers.

The fire has grown very little over the past few days. It was reported Sunday morning at the Dry Lake Hills area between Mount Elden and the San Francisco Peaks and the cause is under investigation.

At one point the Museum Fire threatened homes and building near the fire scene and about two dozen homes were under an order to evacuate but residents have been allowed to return to their property earlier this week. Still, residents near the Museum Fire north of Flagstaff have been told to prepare to evacuate if the fire changes direction and gusty winds arrive.

The fire has burned 3 square miles of dense Ponderosa Pine and brush in rugged terrain. It was about 12% contained as of Thursday afternoon. Forecasters have been concerned about monsoon storms that could lead to heavy rains and potential flooding around the fire scars. Officials say crews planned to install weather stations in the fire area on Thursday. The weather is expected to become drier and warmer over the weekend before a new series of rain showers are expected to arrive in northern Arizona next week.

Fire officials are holding another community meeting in Flagstaff Friday evening to inform the public about efforts to combat the Museum Fire north of the city. The Southwest Area Incident Management Team is hosting the event starting at six o’clock at Coconino High School. The meeting will be streamed live on the Museum Fire Information Facebook page.

Meanwhile, A Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team is scheduled to begin work in the fire area Friday.