© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Republican Launches Campaign to Unseat Democratic Congressmember Raul Grijalva

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 9, 2019 at 4:56 AM MST
Ronnebeck.jpeg
Arizonadailyindependent.com
/

The father of an Arizona man allegedly killed by an immigrant living in the country illegally is launching a bid to unseat Democratic Congressmember Raul Grijalva.

Republican Steve Ronnebeck announced his candidacy this week for Arizona's third congressional district with a focus on immigration.

The heavily Democratic district includes parts of Tucson, Yuma and Phoenix's Southwest Valley.

Ronnebeck's 21-year-old son, Grant Ronnebeck, was shot and killed in 2015 at the Mesa convenience store where he worked. Prosecutors have charged 34-year-old Apolimar Altamirano in a case that's been cited by President Donald Trump as he rails against crimes committed by immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

Political observers said Grijalva's liberal voting record and outspoken criticism of Trump have made him a target for conservatives.

Grijalva said it's too early to comment on potential rivals, noting others may run.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News immigrationRaul GrijalvaBorder WallSteve Ronnebeck
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content