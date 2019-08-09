Republican Launches Campaign to Unseat Democratic Congressmember Raul Grijalva

The father of an Arizona man allegedly killed by an immigrant living in the country illegally is launching a bid to unseat Democratic Congressmember Raul Grijalva.

Republican Steve Ronnebeck announced his candidacy this week for Arizona's third congressional district with a focus on immigration.

The heavily Democratic district includes parts of Tucson, Yuma and Phoenix's Southwest Valley.

Ronnebeck's 21-year-old son, Grant Ronnebeck, was shot and killed in 2015 at the Mesa convenience store where he worked. Prosecutors have charged 34-year-old Apolimar Altamirano in a case that's been cited by President Donald Trump as he rails against crimes committed by immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

Political observers said Grijalva's liberal voting record and outspoken criticism of Trump have made him a target for conservatives.

Grijalva said it's too early to comment on potential rivals, noting others may run.