Officials Halt Plan to Bring Electric Bicycles to Flagstaff

Flagstaff officials have backed out of a deal to make electric bicycles available to rent in the city.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the Flagstaff City Council rescinded a deal with the company Gotcha moments after approving the agreement Tuesday.

The company had planned to bring in 250 bicycles that have electric motors to assist with pedaling.

Councilmember Jamie Whelan voiced concern that residents did not have time weigh in on the proposal.

The council earlier this year agreed to allow electric bikes on the city's urban trail system, but Whelan says that did not greenlight use by hundreds of the bikes.

The council plans to take up the issue again next month.