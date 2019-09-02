© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Woman From California Killed in Rollover Crash in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 2, 2019 at 2:24 PM MST
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
 Authorities have identified an 18-year-old woman killed in a rollover crash near Prescott.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials identified the victim as Caitlyn Smiddy of Upland, California.

They say the accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sheriff's officials say the station wagon Smiddy was driving left the roadway and crashed into a ditch.

They say Smiddy was ejected and suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle landed on her.

A passenger in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

Associated Press
