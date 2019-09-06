© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Hiker Dies After Yosemite's Half Dome Trail Fall

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 6, 2019 at 1:39 PM MST
nps.gov
A Lake Havasu City woman fell to her death while climbing to the top of iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, where cables are installed each summer.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman says 29-year-old Danielle Burnett was scaling the steepest part of the trail Thursday when she fell more than 500 feet down the steep, rocky terrain.

Gediman says Burnett was dead when Park Rangers arrived on the scene.

Rangers installed cables to help hikers get to the top of the 8,800-foot rock face.

The cables are installed each summer to assist the climbs of thousands of hikers who make the popular 14-mile round trip.

Gediman says the incident remains under investigation.

