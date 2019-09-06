Coconino County Investigates Possible Rabies Cases Involving Humans And Pets

Coconino County Health and Human Services has received several reports of potential and confirmed human and domestic animal exposures to rabid wildlife.

A recent confirmed exposure occurred near Jacob Lake southeast of Fredonia, Arizona. A person and a dog encountered a bat that subsequently tested positive for rabies. The human is receiving rabies prophylaxis treatment and the vaccinated dog has been placed in a 10-day at-home quarantine for observation.

Coconino County reports a potential rabies exposure occurred in a Flagstaff neighborhood where two dogs interacted with a dead skunk found in the dogs’ pen. As a result, the skunk is being tested for rabies to confirm if the dogs were exposed to the rabies virus. Test results are pending.

An additional potential exposure involved a Flagstaff resident and two cats that were exposed to a bat suspected to have rabies. Test results in this case are also pending.

CCHHS is reminding individuals to use caution to protect against rabies exposure when hiking, camping or in situation where wildlife may be present.

Rabies is a virus spread by the bite of an infected animal or direct contact with the saliva of an infected animal.

In Arizona, bats, skunks, and foxes are the main animal sources of rabies.