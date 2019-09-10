© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Man Accused Of Burning Family's Show Low Home Over Argument

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 10, 2019 at 2:01 PM MST
Navajo County Sheriff's Office
/

A 22-year-old Show Low man suspected of burning his family's home to the ground has been arrested.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Javier Najera Jr. was booked into Navajo County Jail on suspicion of arson.

Deputies were called to a home Sunday morning and found a property completely engulfed in flames.

Witnesses reported seeing Najera pouring gas on the home's front porch and then setting it on fire.

Deputies were able to detain and question him.

They say it appears Javier was intoxicated from alcohol and illegal substances and had just argued with family members.

It was not immediately known if Najera had an attorney.

