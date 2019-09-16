© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

63-Year-Old Inmate In Coconino County Jail Dies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 16, 2019 at 11:54 AM MST
Coconino-County-Sheriff.jpg

An inmate at a Coconino County jail has died.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says medical staff at the jail were examining 63-year-old Floyd Jackson in his cell Sunday morning when he became unresponsive.

Authorities say they began administering CPR and other lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

But Jackson was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

Jackson had been transferred Thursday from Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix.

He was being held on a $200 bond for an outstanding failure to comply warrant for driving with a suspended license out of Flagstaff Justice Court.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff's officials are investigating.

KNAU and Arizona News Coconino County Sheriff's OfficeInmate health careinmatesfloyd jackson
