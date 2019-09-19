Wildfire Prompts Closure In Granite Basin Recreation Area Near Prescott

Crews on the Prescott National Forest are working to contain a fire in the Granite Basin Recreation Area northwest of Prescott.

The Surprise Fire will cause the closure of the Yavapai Campground through Tuesday, as well as Trail #349, Balancing Rock Trail and Surprise Spring Trail.

A release from the forest says Granite Basin Road, Granite Basin Lake, Day-Use Areas and trails in the Granite Basin Recreation Area will remain open, though delays in travel are to be expected due to crews working in the area and smoky conditions.

Crews are prepping a mix of existing containment lines, natural features and roads to contain the fire.

A release from the forest says that in addition to the Surprise Fire, crews have contained seven small, lightning-sparked fires that were all started by a recent monsoon storm.