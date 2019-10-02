© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Environmental Groups Push For Removal of Colorado River Dam

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 2, 2019 at 4:46 AM MST
glen_canyon_dam.jpeg
nps.gov
/

Environmental groups that have long pushed to bring down a huge Colorado River dam along the Arizona-Utah border are suing the federal government.

They say in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Arizona that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation ignored climate science when approving a 20-year operating plan for Glen Canyon Dam. The dam holds back Lake Powell, one of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country.

Powell and Lake Mead are key to delivering Colorado River water to millions in the southwestern states.

Save the Colorado, the Center for Biological Diversity and Living Rivers want the plan redone and the removal of the dam listed as an option.

The Bureau of Reclamation has said that option wouldn't comply with water delivery requirements or other federal regulations.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Glen Canyon DamCenter for Biological DiversityLake MeadLake PowellU.S. Bureau of ReclamationSave the ColoradoLiving Rivers
Related Content