Yavapai County To Break Ground On Justice Center In 2020

An Arizona county board has received plans toward the completion of a Criminal Justice Center in Prescott.

The Daily Courier reports that Facilities Department Director Kenny VanKeuren presented an update Wednesday on the Gurley Street center and parking deck.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors says site construction is expected to begin in July 2020 with building construction scheduled for September.

Officials say the about 93,900-square-foot facility would have 144 beds, two courtrooms, medical and food service administration and laundry.

VanKeuren says the county awarded a fixed $91,000 contract to architects to complete an accompanying parking deck, with an additional $3,500 for expenses.

The county expects to begin construction on the deck in March 2020. The project is expected to be completed in November.