© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Rain Lifts Evacuation Orders Caused By Johnson Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 23, 2019 at 1:51 PM MST
johnson_fire_1.jpeg
Inciweb
/

Evacuations of several homes and campsites near Prescott prompted by a wildfire have been lifted due to heavy rainfall.

Prescott National Forest officials say the 200-acre Johnson Fire is burning about 8 miles south of Prescott near Lookout Mountain.

The blaze was reported about 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Dwight D'Evelyn says 25 homes around Lookout Mountain were told to evacuate along with some campgrounds.

But the sheriff's office shortly after noon Monday said that the communities of Lookout Mountain and Maverick Mountain didn't need to be evacuated after rain fell on the areas.

The fire has been burning through mostly brush, pinyon and timber.

Prescott National Forest officials say the cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Prescott National ForestYavapai CountyYavapai County Sheriff's OfficeFire Season 2019
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content