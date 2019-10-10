© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Plan Unveiled To Protect Native Species At Glen Canyon Recreation Area

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published October 10, 2019 at 4:54 AM MST
The National Park Service has approved a plan to protect native fish and other aquatic species in the Colorado River below the Glen Canyon.  According to a news release, the protection area includes the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Grand Canyon National Park.

The Expanded Non-Native Aquatic Species Management Plan sets in place a phased approach to manage non-native fish, invertebrates and plants. The Park Service says it will soon begin a public fishing program to reduce the growing population of brown trout in the Lees Ferry area below Glen Canyon Dam.

Through the program, anglers will be rewarded for brown trout that are caught and removed from the river.

Growing populations of non-native species like green sunfish, brown trout and others invade and threaten downstream native and endangered fish habitat.

