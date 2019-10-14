© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Pinedale Man Arrested, Accused Of Fatally Shooting 2 Horses

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2019 at 2:01 PM MST
NCSO-logo.gif

Navajo County Sheriff's officials say a Pindale man has been arrested for fatally shooting two domestically owned horses.

They say 19-year-old Ryland Haynes has been booked into jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct involving weapons, unlawful killing of livestock and criminal damage.

Sheriff's officials say the horses were killed around Sept. 30.

They say it took time to gather information and interview possible suspects before there was probable cause to arrest Haynes.

It was unclear Monday if Haynes has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff's officials say the case still is under investigation and more arrests may be pending.

 

