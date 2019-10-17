© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Groups: Saving Mexican Gray Wolves Needs New Approach

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 17, 2019 at 5:27 AM MST
Wolves.jpeg
Chicago Zoological Society
/

Dozens of environmental groups and scientists are asking U.S. wildlife managers to rethink plans to protect the Mexican gray wolf. Following a loss in federal court, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is developing a new rule to guide management of the endangered predators in New Mexico and Arizona.

The coalition says the rule should be based on "an entirely new approach" that incorporates the best science while acknowledging the recovery effort's past shortcomings.

The groups Wednesday sent a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and federal wildlife managers. They're asking that the process to revise the management rule be public and that a wide range of alternatives be considered since the program has faltered over the years.

Tags

Mexican gray wolf
