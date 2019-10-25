© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona DPS: Trooper Not Hurt In Flagstaff Shooting On I-40

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published October 25, 2019 at 1:27 PM MST
 Authorities say a state trooper was involved in a shooting Friday on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff but not injured.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves said that no information is available on circumstances of the incident involving the trooper, including any other person was shot.

The incident occurred about 2 miles east of Flagstaff

A tweet from DPS says eastbound I-40 is closed at mile post 240 about two miles east of the Country Club interchange. The department has not offered a timeframe for the interstate to re-open. 

KNAU and Arizona News FlagstaffInterstate 40police shootingArizona Department of Public Safety
Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
