Arizona DPS: Trooper Not Hurt In Flagstaff Shooting On I-40

Authorities say a state trooper was involved in a shooting Friday on Interstate 40 near Flagstaff but not injured.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves said that no information is available on circumstances of the incident involving the trooper, including any other person was shot.

The incident occurred about 2 miles east of Flagstaff

A tweet from DPS says eastbound I-40 is closed at mile post 240 about two miles east of the Country Club interchange. The department has not offered a timeframe for the interstate to re-open.