KNAU and Arizona News

Trump To Nominate Pima County Judge For Federal Judgeship

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 6, 2019 at 1:51 PM MST
180427_judge_hinderaker_005.jpg
Pima County Communications Office
/

President Donald Trump plans to nominate Pima County Superior Court Judge John Hinderaker to be a U.S. District Court judge for Arizona.

The White House announced Trump's decision on Wednesday.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema applauded Trump's decision to nominate Hinderaker, with her office saying Hinderaker was well qualified and that Sinema "worked with the White House on Hinderaker's nomination."

Gov. Dug Ducey appointed Hinderaker to fill a Superior Court vacancy in 2018.

Hinderaker previously was a partner in Tucson for Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP, with a practice focusing on commercial, land use and real estate litigation.

Hinderaker currently presides over family court and criminal dockets on the Pima County court.

Associated Press
