KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona DPS: New Mexico Man Arrested After Early-Morning I-40 Wrong-Way Wreck

Published November 14, 2019 at 12:58 PM MST
Arizona authorities say a New Mexico man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DUI and endangerment after his wrong-way SUV crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer rig in Flagstaff early Thursday.

The state Department of Transportation said eastbound Interstate 40 was closed for about an hour after the wreck occurred at 3:30 a.m. near the junction with Interstate 17.

The state Department of Public Safety identified the SUV driver as 48-year-old Everytt Begay of Crownpoint and said he was jailed after being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Begay who could comment on the allegations.

Associated Press
