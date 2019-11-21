© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Supreme Court To Hear Cellphone Evidence Case Involving Probationer

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 21, 2019 at 2:20 PM MST
The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to consider a case involving privacy rights and a warrantless search of the cellphone of a man who was on felony probation.

The court agreed Tuesday to review a state Court of Appeals ruling last March in favor of allowing prosecutors to present evidence that a probation surveillance officer obtained from the man’s phone.

A Pima County Superior Court judge previously hadn’t allowed the evidence to be considered in proceedings related to an indictment accusing Bryan Lietzau of sexual conduct with a minor.

The Court of Appeals ruling overturned the trial judge, ruling that Lietzau had “significantly diminished privacy rights as a probationer” and had accepted search conditions when he agreed to probation on an aggravated harassment conviction.

KNAU and Arizona News cell phonesArizona Supreme Courtlegalprobationsearch warrant
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
