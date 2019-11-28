© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildlife Officials Investigate Killing Of Black Bear Near Payson

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 28, 2019 at 4:46 AM MST
black_bear.jpeg
defenders.org
/

State wildlife officials say someone illegally killed a black bear near Payson and left the animal to waste.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking for the public’s help to find out who is responsible. They say recreationists might have seen something.

The department says the female bear was killed sometime between November 1 and November 6 north of Woods Canyon Lake, about 30 miles northeast of Payson.

The bear’s carcass was found off forest roads. Game officials say they recovered evidence from the scene.

A reward of up to $1,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Game and Fish Departmentpoachingblack bearPayson ArizonaWoods Canyon Lake
Related Content