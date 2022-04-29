Wildfire News
Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District plan to burn more than 1,200 acres on Mingus Mountain near Mingus Springs Ranch and Kendall Peak starting Tuesday.
An environmental group has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service for allegedly polluting waterways by dropping large volumes of fire retardant from aircraft to fight wildfires.
Officials on the Kaibab National Forest say they’ve now fully contained a lightning-caused wildfire that’s been burning for the last month near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.
Coconino National Forest officials are evaluating several proposals to mitigate post-wildfire flooding in and near Flagstaff. It follows this summer’s Pipeline and Tunnel fires that devastated watersheds on the San Francisco Peaks and now pose major threats to many residents.
Crews on the Kaibab National Forest are monitoring a lightning-caused wildfire near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to Arizona businesses and residents impacted by severe storms, flooding, mudslides and debris flows this summer.
Large wildfires in the West fueled by climate change are posing increased threats to fish species. The blazes are often followed by torrential rains that wash ashy muck into streams, killing fish and smothering their feeding and spawning areas.
The Interior Department will allocate more than 10 million dollars in federal funds to reduce wildfire risk on about 10,000 acres in Arizona.