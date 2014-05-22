Hundreds Of Firefighters Battle The Slide Fire

A massive wildfire continues to burn outside of Flagstaff this morning. As Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris reports, hundreds of firefighters from across the nation have joined the fight.

At least 20 Hotshot crews are on the scene of the Slide Fire, burning between the resort town of Sedona and northern Arizona's most populous city of Flagstaff. At least 100 people remain evacuated as a result of the blaze, with more than 3,000 others poised to evacuate if the fire moves further north toward Flagstaff. Firefighters from at least 8 states and several tribal nations are on the scene. Air tankers dumped thousands of gallons of flame retardant on the fire yesterday, battling high winds in terrain described by Forest Service officials as "the most difficult area of the Coconino National Forest on which to battle wildfires." The Slide Fire has burned at least 4,500 acres so far. Containment is still at 0%.