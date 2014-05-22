© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News
Wallow-fire-USFS-Ap-sit-NF-inferno-5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Hundreds Of Firefighters Battle The Slide Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gillian Ferris
Published May 22, 2014 at 4:10 AM MST
slide_Bacon.jpg
Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun
/

A massive wildfire continues to burn outside of Flagstaff this morning. As Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris reports, hundreds of firefighters from across the nation have joined the fight.

At least 20 Hotshot crews are on the scene of the Slide Fire, burning between the resort town of Sedona and northern Arizona's most populous city of Flagstaff. At least 100 people remain evacuated as a result of the blaze, with more than 3,000 others poised to evacuate if the fire moves further north toward Flagstaff. Firefighters from at least 8 states and several tribal nations are on the scene. Air tankers dumped thousands of gallons of flame retardant on the fire yesterday, battling high winds in terrain described by Forest Service officials as "the most difficult area of the Coconino National Forest on which to battle wildfires." The Slide Fire has burned at least 4,500 acres so far. Containment is still at 0%.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsFire Season 2014Slide Fire
Gillian Ferris
Gillian came to KNAU in 2001 as a freelance reporter. Her first story won an Arizona Associated Press Award. Since then, Gillian has won more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards for feature reporting, writing, editing and documentary work. She served as KNAU’s local Morning Edition anchor for many years before becoming News Director and Managing editor in 2013. When she’s not working, Gillian likes to spend time in the natural world with her dog, Gertie. She is an avid hiker, skier, swimmer, and reader.
See stories by Gillian Ferris
Related Content