We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Thursday Update: Woods Canyon Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published May 22, 2014 at 10:39 AM MST

Thu, May 22 – 10:21 a.m.

The Woods Canyon Fire on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in the Black Mesa Ranger District is currently at 88 acres and 40 percent containment. Officials say dozer and handlines have been created on the east and west sides of the fire, but crews are still battling spot fires on the north side. The fire is located about 22 miles west of Heber-Overgaard.

On scene is a single-engine air tanker, one hotshot crew two Type 3 helicopters, two Type 2 crews, one water tender and several engines. The Rocky Point day-use area is open as well as campgrounds in the Woods Canyon Lake and the Woods Canyon Store. The fire was human-caused and under investigation.

On Friday, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will implement Stage II fire restrictions, which prohibits all campfires in the forest, among other activities. For details, see http://firerestrictions.us.az.

