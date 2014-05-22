Thursday Update: Woods Canyon Fire

Thu, May 22 – 10:21 a.m.

The Woods Canyon Fire on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in the Black Mesa Ranger District is currently at 88 acres and 40 percent containment. Officials say dozer and handlines have been created on the east and west sides of the fire, but crews are still battling spot fires on the north side. The fire is located about 22 miles west of Heber-Overgaard.

On scene is a single-engine air tanker, one hotshot crew two Type 3 helicopters, two Type 2 crews, one water tender and several engines. The Rocky Point day-use area is open as well as campgrounds in the Woods Canyon Lake and the Woods Canyon Store. The fire was human-caused and under investigation.

On Friday, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will implement Stage II fire restrictions, which prohibits all campfires in the forest, among other activities. For details, see http://firerestrictions.us.az.