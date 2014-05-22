We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.
Fighting the Slide Fire
More than 800 personnel have streamed in from around the country to fight the Slide Fire. And, a makeshift village has cropped up in the staging area at Ft. Tuthill south of Flagstaff. Here are some scenes from Thursday morning as crews mobilized for a third day of battling the blaze.