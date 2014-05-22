© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Fighting the Slide Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 22, 2014 at 10:21 AM MST
_DSC8393.jpg
Ryan Heinsius
/

More than 800 personnel have streamed in from around the country to fight the Slide Fire. And, a makeshift village has cropped up in the staging area at Ft. Tuthill south of Flagstaff. Here are some scenes from Thursday morning as crews mobilized for a third day of battling the blaze.

_DSC8394.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/

_DSC8397.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/

_DSC8398.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/

_DSC8399.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/

_DSC8401.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/

_DSC8403.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/

_DSC8406.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/

_DSC8420.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/

_DSC8425.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/

_DSC8426.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/

_DSC8430.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/

_DSC8432.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
