Wallow-fire-USFS-Ap-sit-NF-inferno-5812328293_6d2fe9b6cc_b.jpg
Fire Season 2014
We at KNAU know that northern Arizona wildfire information is crucial to our listeners. This page is our comprehensive source for information about the 2014 wildfire season. Here you will find all the latest updates from area fire agencies and national forests as well as wildfire-oriented stories.For breaking news tips, call the KNAU newsroom at (928) 523-4912 or e-mail ryan.heinsius@nau.edu.

Favorable Weather Conditions Aid Crews Battling the Slide Fire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 23, 2014 at 12:09 PM MST
Tony_5-23_lo.jpg
Ryan Heinsius
/

Crews continue to battle the 7,500-acre Slide Fire near Flagstaff. As Arizona Public Radio’s Ryan Heinsius reports, favorable weather could bring some relief in fighting the fire that’s now 5 percent contained.

Firefighters are taking advantage of decreased winds and a chance of rain in battling the Slide Fire. Close to a thousand personnel are on scene. So far, they’ve prevented the fire from reaching Flagstaff, but managers say control of the blaze is still tenuous.

Tony Sciacca is the incident commander on the Slide Fire.

“Those winds could change, run things up-slope. We get an ember across that line, we’re back to where we were 36 hours ago,” he says.

Slide_map_5-23_lo.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/
A map of the Slide Fire as of Friday morning. The blaze has not crossed Highway 89A to the east, nor has it jumped Forest Road 535 to the north.

Forest officials say they’ll conduct air operations today in an attempt to douse the flames.  

The fire broke out Tuesday near Slide Rock State Park in Oak Creek Canyon and quickly spread north above the rim. More than 3,000 residents of Kachina Village and Forest Highlands south of Flagstaff remain on notice to evacuate their homes should the fire spread east of Highway 89A.

Sciacca says one of the main goals of the operation is to protect the communities.

“We are working very hard to get those people a little bit more relief and a little more comfort about being in their houses. When you’re poised on the wildland-urban interface and you live in it, this is some of the outcome to it,” he says.

The Slide Fire was human-caused and is being investigated. So far, no injuries have been reported and no structures have been burned.

Plume_5-22_lo.jpg
Credit Ryan Heinsius
/
A view of the Slide Fire's massive smoke plume from the NAU campus Thursday evening.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsFire Season 2014Slide Fire
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
