Red Flag Warning in Place for all of Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Monday until 8 p.m. for virtually all of northern Arizona. Strong winds and low humidity are expected throughout the day and could create conditions highly prone to wildfire.

For Monday, expect continued southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph and gusts of up to 55 mph. Humidity could be as low as 6 percent.

A fire weather watch will also be in effect all day Tuesday.

Coconino County as well as all area national forests remain under Stage II fire restrictions, which outlaws virtually all fire-causing activities including campfires and smoking.