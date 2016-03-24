AZ Officials Weigh In On Maricopa County's Long Voter Lines

Arizona officials are weighing in on the long wait times many Maricopa County voters experienced during the state's presidential primary.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether county elections officials illegally put fewer presidential primary polling locations in poor or minority-heavy areas for Tuesday's voting.

Sites across the county were jammed and lines topped five hours at some spots.

State lawmakers have also entered the debate with House Elections Committee chairwoman Michelle Ugenti-Rita announcing Wednesday she would call a special meeting to try to understand what led to the problems.

Gov. Doug Ducey called the lines unacceptable and said election officials must ensure that it doesn't happen again.