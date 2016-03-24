© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Officials Weigh In On Maricopa County's Long Voter Lines

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 24, 2016 at 7:55 AM MST
vote_sign.jpg
AP Photo/Matt York
/

Arizona officials are weighing in on the long wait times many Maricopa County voters experienced during the state's presidential primary.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether county elections officials illegally put fewer presidential primary polling locations in poor or minority-heavy areas for Tuesday's voting.

Sites across the county were jammed and lines topped five hours at some spots.

State lawmakers have also entered the debate with House Elections Committee chairwoman Michelle Ugenti-Rita announcing Wednesday she would call a special meeting to try to understand what led to the problems.

Gov. Doug Ducey called the lines unacceptable and said election officials must ensure that it doesn't happen again.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Maricopa Countyarizona state capitolelectionsPresidential Primary
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content