Arizona Teen Killed By Lightning Identified

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has identified the 17-year-old boy who was killed by lightning while hiking with friends in northern Arizona.

Wade Young of Tempe, Arizona, just graduated from high school.

Tempe Union High School District spokeswoman Jill Hanks said in a statement that Young graduated this spring from Corona del Sol High School as an honors student and AP Scholar Award winner.

The district says Young was very involved in school, was a member of the school's top concert choir and that he volunteered with a service organization.

Young was with two others who were hiking Arizona's highest summit, Humphreys Peak, on Wednesday. The boys, who are 17 and 18 years old, were injured but survived.