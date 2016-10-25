US Justice Department Attorney To Monitor Arizona Election

An assistant U.S. Attorney in Phoenix has been assigned to lead the Justice Department's elections oversight efforts in the state.

U.S. Attorney for Arizona John Leonardo announced Monday that he has appointed Todd Allison to serve as district election officer in the state.

Allison will be responsible for handling complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses along with officials at the agency's Washington headquarters.

Leonardo says the department's effort to ensure free and fair elections relies on citizens to report specific information about discrimination, voter intimidation or election fraud to either the federal prosecutors or the FBI.

The department's Election Day program is designed to ensure that federal voting laws are enforced. Those laws include threatening or intimidating voters at polling places.