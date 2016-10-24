Jan Brewer Dials Back On Comments On Arizona Latino vote

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer appears to be backtracking on controversial comments she made about Hispanic voters.

KTVK-TV in Phoenix reports that Brewer has drawn criticism for telling a Boston Globe reporter that Latinos "don't get out and vote."

In the article, which was posted Friday, the Republican had been asked if Democratic-leaning Hispanics would help presidential nominee Hillary Clinton win Arizona.

Brewer took to her Twitter account Saturday and said she would love to see "100 percent turnout for all demographics" and that every vote matters.

Brewer also noted that Hispanic turnout in Arizona for the 2012 general election was 40 percent.

Hispanic activists have been using her statements as a rallying point to get voters to the polls.

Brewer has been campaigning for Donald Trump.