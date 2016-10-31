Arizona Voter Registration Up Nearly 188,000 Since August

Voter registration in Arizona has surged by more than 5½ percent since the August primary election as people motivated by the upcoming presidential election sign up to vote.

The Secretary of State's office says total registration is now nearly 3.6 million voters. Nearly 188,000 people signed up to vote between the Aug. 1 primary election registration deadline and the Oct. 10 cutoff for next week's general election.

Republicans continue to hold the registration lead with nearly 1.24 million voters. Independents are close behind at 1.21 million, while nearly 1.1 million people are registered as Democrats.

Green and Libertarian party voters together make up nearly 1 percent of the electorate.

Registration typically surges in competitive presidential election years. This year's increase is below the 2008 surge.