Arizonans Urged To Mail Early Ballots By Tuesday

Arizona election officials are advising voters to mail their early ballots by Tuesday if they want them to arrive in time to be counted on Nov. 8.

The earlier-than-usual recommendation for mail-in ballots is needed because the U.S. Postal Service is taking longer to deliver mail. Elizabeth Bartholomew of the Maricopa County Recorder's Office says it used to take from one to three days for in-state mail to be delivered but now takes from two to five days.

The recommendation that ballots be mailed by Nov. 1 ensures a cushion in case of a mail delay.

Ballots must be received by the Nov. 8 Election Day in order to count. Early ballots can also be dropped off at any elections office or at a polling place.