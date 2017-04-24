© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Police Kill Armed Suspect

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 24, 2017 at 3:55 PM MST
Officers with the Prescott Police Department shot and killed an armed suspect Sunday after receiving reports of gunshots in a neighborhood. 

When police arrived, the suspect was firing from inside a house and toward officers. A SWAT team was called to the scene and authorities tried to negotiate. Police say the suspect then confronted them with a firearm and was shot by an officer. The identities of the suspect and the officer have not yet been released and the shooting is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

KNAU and Arizona News Prescott
KNAU STAFF
