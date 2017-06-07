Lake Havasu City Citizens Honor London Bridge Attack Victims

Arizonans are showing solidarity with the victims in the recent attacks in London by holding various memorial and vigil events at the local historic London Bridge in Mohave County.

Lake Havasu City residents have banded together to create events focused on paying respects to the victims in the deadly van and knife terror attacks that caused chaos in central London over the weekend.

People gathered Monday and threw carnations off the city's own London Bridge to honor those killed in the attacks. They also placed a memorial with teddy bears, flowers and flags on the bridge.

Memorial organizer Lorinda Moore says she put the event together with another resident to show their support for the victims. Moore says there will be a vigil at the bridge on Friday evening.