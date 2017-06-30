As Goodwin Fire Containment Increases, Firefighters Still Face Challenges

Firefighters have made significant progress in recent days battling the 25,342-acre Goodwin Fire on the Prescott National Forest. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, crews have now contained 43 percent of the blaze.

More than a thousand personnel are fighting the wildfire burning in dense vegetation 14 miles south of Prescott. Decreased winds helped crews halt the Goodwin Fire before it reached several small towns.

Gerry Perry of the incident command team says the fire didn’t grow substantially Thursday.

“It grew some, but we’re still not out of the woods. That northwest portion of the fire is very active. Firefighters are working diligently,” says Perry.

Perry says Firefighters held a moment of silence to honor the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots killed four years ago this day while battling a fire in nearby Yarnell.

Residents of Mayer have been allowed to return home, but other communities remain under mandatory evacuation including Pine Flat, Breezy Pines, Poland Junction west of State Route 69, Walker, Potato Patch, Mt. Union, Dewey west of SR 69, Upper Blue Hills, and Mountain Pine Acres.

In addition, the Arizona Department of Transportation has reopened SR 69 in both directions, but officials ask that drivers use caution as firefighting equipment and personnel are still in the area.

Smoke could impact Dewey and Mayer Friday and Saturday, and will also be visible from Prescott, Prescott Valley, Cordes Lakes, Camp Verde, Cottonwood, Sedona, Interstate-17, SR 69, and SR 169. Smoke will be heaviest in the early mornings and late nights.