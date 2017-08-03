State Launches Public Awareness Campaign On Flooding Danger

State officials are launching a campaign to make Arizonans aware of the year-round risk of flooding, particularly during the monsoon.

Director Wendy Smith-Reeve of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management says most people know Arizona has wildfires but that flooding is the most expensive and destructive disaster facing the state.

Smith-Reeve says all of Arizona is vulnerable to flooding and that residents should take steps to prepare and reduce the risk.

The Division of Emergency Management is part of the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, which says its public awareness campaign titled "Anytime, Anywhere" will include billboards, social media, websites and flyers.

The department advises residents to prepare emergency supply kits and family communication plans and to keep up on local hazards and emergency plans for work and school.