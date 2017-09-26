Navajo Policeman Arrested in Fatal DUI Crash to be Fired

A Navajo Nation spokesman says a tribal officer who is suspected of hitting and killing a bicyclist while driving drunk in Glendale will be fired.

Mihio Manus says termination paperwork for 30-year-old Kevin Hevel will be complete this week. In the meantime, he's on administrative leave.

Glendale police say Hevel was drunk last Friday when he side-swiped an SUV then struck Peter Rankin, who died on scene.

Police say Hevel then drove through a red light and struck a police vehicle.

The Navajo Nation has said Hevel was in good standing with the tribal police department where he worked for 10 years.

Court records show Hevel has a history of traffic violations.

He faces charges of manslaughter, felony endangerment, DUI and leaving the scene. No formal charges have been filed.