Body of Missing Glendale Teacher Likely Found

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2017 at 9:09 AM MST
Flagstaff Police Department
Police in Flagstaff say they've found what is likely the body of a 44-year-old woman who went missing a week ago when she posted bond for a friend.

Police say they discovered the remains on Friday, one week after Cathryn Gorospe went missing. The body hasn't been positively identified but police believe it belongs to Gorospe.

Flagstaff police wouldn't say where the body was found or what the cause of death was. An autopsy is pending.

Gorospe hadn't been seen since posting bond for 27-year-old Charlie Malzahn.

Malzahn had been jailed since Aug. 20 on charges of theft of a means of transportation, being a prohibited possessor of a gun and possessing a gun during the commission of a felony.

The woman's vehicle was spotted early Monday in Phoenix. Malzahn was arrested after he crashed the SUV following a police pursuit.

Associated Press
