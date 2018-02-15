© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Officials Urge Withdrawal of Federal Bears Ears Bill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 15, 2018 at 5:00 AM MST
GettyImages-lpi18951_23-1024x681.jpg
Witold Skrypczak/Getty Images
/

Navajo President Russell Begaye is urging a Utah Congressman to withdraw a bill to officially shrink Bears Ears National Monument. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, tribal officials say the legislation threatens a culturally and religiously sensitive area

The bill introduced by Republican John Curtis would codify into federal law President Trump’s order to shrink Bears Ears by more than 85 percent. It would also create two smaller national monuments in its place, giving tribes some input on management.

But Begaye and other Navajo officials say the plan actually limits tribal involvement, and gives much of the authority to local Utah officials with little federal oversight.

Curtis reportedly told Begaye and other officials at a Monday meeting he doesn’t plan to withdraw the bill, which he says empowers tribes and local communities. 

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News HopiLocal NewsNavajo NationRussell BegayeDonald Trumppublic landsFederal GovernmentNational MonumentsBears Ears National MonumentTribes
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius
Related Content