Trial Begins for Arizona Man Accused of Shooting at Kayakers

Trial has begun for an Arizona man accused of shooting at four kayakers on Burro Creek last year.

The Mohave Valley Daily News reports 68-year-old Danny Eugene Button of Wikieup is charged with attempted second-degree murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon, four counts of endangerment and three counts of kidnapping.

Button's trial started Tuesday. It's expected to last one week.

Prosecutors say Button pointed a gun in February 2017 at the first of four kayakers and fired several shots.

They say the lead kayaker saw one shot hit about four feet (1.2 meters) from him and Button told the kayaker his next shot wouldn't miss.

Button's attorney, Brad Rideout, didn't give an opening statement.

Button is not in the custody of authorities.