© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Court OKs Move to Drop Death Penalty in AZ Girl's Murder

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 20, 2018 at 2:54 PM MST
Rector_t715.jpg
Courtesy
/

A Mohave County Superior Court judge has accepted a decision by Arizona state prosecutors to no longer seek the death penalty they had earlier sought for a man charged with killing an 8-year-old girl in Bullhead City.

Court documents show that Judge Lee F. Jantzen agreed Tuesday to accept the motion by prosecutors to withdraw their intention to seek the death penalty for Justin James Rector. They have said they nevertheless will still seek a first-degree murder conviction whenever Rector's long-delayed trial is held.

The Bullhead City man is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, child abuse and abandonment of a dead body in the September 2014 death of Isabella Grogan-Cannella.

She was strangled and her partially clothed body was found in a shallow grave near her Bullhead City home.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimeLocal NewsMOHAVE COUNTY
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content