Fire Restrictions to Take Effect Across Northern and Central Arizona

Fire restrictions are continuing to go into effect across Arizona as the entire Southwest contends with historically dry conditions and increased wildfire danger.

Beginning Friday morning, the Coconino National Forest will ban campfires as well as charcoal and other wood stoves except for in developed campsites. The Kaibab National Forest will also put restrictions in place for areas south of Grand Canyon National Park, and Coconino County will also do so on lands south of the Grand Canyon.

The Apache-Sitgreaves and the Prescott National Forests have already implemented fire bans.

In addition, the City of Flagstaff will ban open burning, fire pits and open flame devices within the city limits, as well as smoking and use of charcoal grills in city parks and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System. Flagstaff area national monuments including Walnut Canyon, Sunset Crater Volcano and Wupatki, will also begin stage 1 restrictions Friday.

State-owned and managed lands in multiple Arizona counties are also under a fire ban, including Gila County, which is under heightened restrictions.

Hundreds of warnings and multiple citations have been issued since a central Arizona forest implemented fire restrictions.

The Tonto National Forest outside Phoenix banned campfires and target shooting earlier this month.

Last weekend, forest officials say they issued more than 300 warnings and multiple citations. The forest says most of those were for illegal target shooting, followed by campfires and using charcoal to cook food.

Anyone found guilty of violating fire restrictions faces a maximum $5,000 fine and six months in jail.

See https://firerestrictions.us/az/ for a full rundown of regional fire restrictions.