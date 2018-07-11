Ex-NAU Professor Accused of Stalking Fire Crews Takes Plea Deal

A former Northern Arizona University professor could serve no more than 13 months in custody for allegedly stalking members of hotshot fire crews.

The Arizona Republic rep orts court records show Melissa Ann Santana faces 10 felony charges of stalking and making false statements against at least 11 people, including members of the Flagstaff and Globe hotshot crews.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to a deal in which Santana would plead guilty to one count false statements and two counts stalking. Seven other felony counts of similar charges would be dismissed.

If a federal judge accepts the plea agreement in September, Santana, who has been in custody since Oct. 30, would be sentenced to time served, up to $150,000 restitution to the victims and as much as eight years probation.