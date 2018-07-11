© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ex-NAU Professor Accused of Stalking Fire Crews Takes Plea Deal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 11, 2018 at 2:13 PM MST
636465297021457797-Melissa-Ann-Santana.jpg
Courtesy
/

A former Northern Arizona University professor could serve no more than 13 months in custody for allegedly stalking members of hotshot fire crews.

The Arizona Republic reports court records show Melissa Ann Santana faces 10 felony charges of stalking and making false statements against at least 11 people, including members of the Flagstaff and Globe hotshot crews.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to a deal in which Santana would plead guilty to one count false statements and two counts stalking. Seven other felony counts of similar charges would be dismissed.

If a federal judge accepts the plea agreement in September, Santana, who has been in custody since Oct. 30, would be sentenced to time served, up to $150,000 restitution to the victims and as much as eight years probation.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News NAUcrimeLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content