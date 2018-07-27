Ducey Declares State of Emergency in Coconino County Following Monsoon Flooding

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey today declared a state of emergency for Coconino County following recent heavy monsoon flooding near Flagstaff. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports, it allocates $200,000 for ongoing recovery efforts.

Gov. Ducey was joined today in Flagstaff by State Forester Jeff Whitney and other emergency managers. They say the state funds will help repair homes, schools, roadways, and other infrastructure damaged by debris flows in the Schultz Flood area.

"I’m up here today so I can declare a state of emergency for Coconino Country. This is what’s been described to me by the experts as a 1,000-year event and we want to make sure the state frees up resources so they have all the help and support they need," Ducey says.

Ducey’s order also allows state officials to call up National Guard troops to assist with future flooding in Coconino County. The governor urged the public to be proactive in emergency preparedness during monsoon and wildfire season.

Neighborhoods east of Flagstaff below the burn scars from the 2010 Schultz Fire bore the brunt of the damage from heavy monsoon storms last week. Officials say nearly six inches of rain fell in two hours on July 18th causing widespread flash flooding.