© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Volunteers Headed To California To Give Wildfire Aid

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 30, 2018 at 7:36 AM MST
180730095232-01-california-wildfire-0728-exlarge-169.jpg
CNN
/

The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross will be deploying four volunteers to Northern California shelters to help residents displaced by the ongoing wildfire.

The volunteers will be leaving Monday.

The deadly wildfire has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

The fire grew slightly Sunday to 139 square miles (360 square kilometers).

It's the largest fire burning in California, threatening more than 5,000 structures.

The latest tally showed at least 517 structures destroyed and another 135 damaged.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireFire Season 2018
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content