5 Mohave County Jail Inmates Treated for Apparent Overdoses

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 17, 2019 at 12:01 PM MST
Mohave County authorities say they're conducting an investigation and reviewing security procedures for the county jail in Kingman after five inmates were treated for apparent drug overdoses.

The Sheriff's Office says all five inmates were treated with an anti-overdose drug and that one required use of an automated external defibrillator and chest compressions in CPR administered by jail staff.

The office says the inmates have recovered from the apparent overdoses and they were returned to the jail after being transported to a hospital.

Sheriff Doug Schuster says his office will work to identity any gaps in security so necessary improvements can be made.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
