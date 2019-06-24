© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Mohave County Board Chair Calls Burro Overpopulation "a Crisis"

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 24, 2019 at 1:16 PM MST
black_mountains_burros.jpg
blm.gov
/

A Mohave County official is calling the overpopulation of burros in the Black Mountain herd management area a crisis.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports Mohave County Board of Supervisors' Chair Hildy Angius last week said the conditions of burros as "inhumane" and many face starvation.

Angius says the Black Mountains area can sustain less than 500 burros of 2,000 that call the area home.

Officials say the conditions are forcing burros to come down from the mountains to Bullhead City, and risk getting hit by cars.

Angius says she spoke with Rep. Paul Gosar, a Prescott Republican, and there are congressional hearings promised for this summer and "a large appropriation on the table."

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News wildlifeBurrosMOHAVE COUNTYanimals
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content