Authorities Investigate Apparent Accidental Shooting of Chino Valley Man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 3, 2019 at 5:28 AM MST
Authorities are investigating what they say was an apparent accidental death of a Chino Valley man killed while target shooting.

Yavapai County sheriff's officials say 25-year-old Jose Cruz has not been arrested and there are no initial signs of foul play.

Cruz and 25-year-old Angel Perez were target shooting with AR 15 rifles on Sunday afternoon just north of Paulden on a Forest Service road.

Cruz told investigators after they finished, he saw the magazine in his rifle was empty. He later grabbed the rifle by the empty magazine well and it went off. Perez was struck by a round in his mid-section.

Deputies say Cruz tried to administer first aid but Perez died at the scene. An autopsy and forensic exam are pending.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
