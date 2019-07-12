© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Valley Police Investigate Allegations of Abuse at Child Care Center

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 12, 2019 at 6:15 AM MST
child_care.jpeg
adelaidechildcare.com
/

Police in Prescott Valley say they’re investigating numerous reports of child abuse that allegedly happened at a child care center.

They say one arrest has been made in connection with the investigation, but details weren’t immediately released Thursday.

However, the Daily Courier reports an 18-year-old man has been taken into custody for the alleged child abuse of a 3-year-old girl at Gummy Bear Early Learning Center.

According to the newspaper, the Prescott Valley Police Department Criminal Investigations Section is actively investigating potentially four other cases of alleged child abuse at the child care center.

Police say the Gummy Bear Early Learning Center is cooperating with the investigation and the appropriate licensing agency has been notified.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News child abuse
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content